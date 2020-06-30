1 dead, 1 in serious condition after firing shotgun at DPS Trooper in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - According to Texas DPS, on June 29, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., DPS Troopers were assisting the U.S. Marshals in a search for two wanted fugitives.
A Trooper located the suspects, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, one of the suspects leaned out of the vehicle’s window with a shotgun and fired at a Trooper.
The vehicle pursuit ended, and the suspects fled on foot, resulting in an officer involved shooting.
Both suspects were wounded and transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.
The female suspect passed away at the hospital, and the male suspect remains in serious condition.
The suspects are Christopher C. Price, 43, of Huntsville, Texas, and Brittany S. Teichroeb, 26, of Odessa, Texas.
This remains an active investigation, and as such, no further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.