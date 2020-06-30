LFR responds to fires resulting from illegal fireworks in city limits, citizens could face fines up to $1000

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson wants to remind citizens of the Hub City that fireworks inside city limits are still illegal, and individuals in violation can face substantial fines.
Lubbock Fire Rescue issued a statement Tuesday, saying LFR responded to one house fire and multiple grass fires Monday night that they say were a direct result of illegal fireworks use.
They are also concerned about how the response and investigation into fireworks calls adds further responsibility to first responders who are needed on the scene of other crimes and emergencies.
LFR says possession or use of fireworks in the city can result in a fine of up to $1,000.
You can read the full statement from Lubbock Fire Rescue here:
LFR wishes to remind the public that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Lubbock. Possession or use of fireworks in the city can result in a fine of up to $1,000. Recent hot weather coupled with dry conditions have made the city especially vulnerable to fires caused by fireworks. LFR responded to 1 house fire and multiple grass fires across the city Monday night that were the direct result of illegal fireworks use. These fires could have had tragic results for you or one of your loved ones. The response and investigation into fireworks used illegally inside the city ties up public safety resources needed to prevent other crimes and respond to other emergencies.
