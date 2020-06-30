LFR responds to fires resulting from illegal fireworks in city limits, citizens could face fines up to $1000

LFR wishes to remind the public that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Lubbock. Possession or use of fireworks in the city can result in a fine of up to $1,000. Recent hot weather coupled with dry conditions have made the city especially vulnerable to fires caused by fireworks. LFR responded to 1 house fire and multiple grass fires across the city Monday night that were the direct result of illegal fireworks use. These fires could have had tragic results for you or one of your loved ones. The response and investigation into fireworks used illegally inside the city ties up public safety resources needed to prevent other crimes and respond to other emergencies.