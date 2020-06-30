Lubbock Habitat for Humanity dedicates two homes in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Tuesday, a community in East Lubbock watched as two side-by-side homes were dedicated on North Guava Street. These two new homes now belong to Fiona Walker and Nalves Cade, both single mothers.
Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris gave the blessing to the homes. The two women helped put in hours of construction on the homes as part of an agreement the ladies had with Habitat for Humanity in order to get the new homes. Everyone who gets a home with Habitat has to put in this “sweat equity” as leaders with the organization call it.
“It’s a lot of hard work and effort. You have to put in time in but it’s worth it to be a homeowner. I’ve been in the program for two years,” said Walker.
Walker said she never thought she would help build her own house.
“It’s kind of fun. You learn a lot putting stuff together like that.”
Just like most homeowners, these ladies will learn to swap rent payments for mortgage payments.
Walker says she’s nervous and excited for her first night at the house and Nalves Cade is also thrilled to move in right next door.
“It’s going to be mine,” said Cade.
Joe Puckett, the chairman of Habitat in Lubbock, said these are just some new homes the organization wants to continue to create in the Talkington Addition Neighborhood in East Lubbock. There are already five or six Habitat for Humanity homes completed on the block.
“We’re going to build all of the way to the end of the street and then to the Loop.”
Joe is excited for the new residents to make sweet memories and live full lives in the homes.
“People want to give a safe environment for their children and provide them a good education and the statistics have shown when they don’t have a home to call their own, when they’re living in a rent property, or in their car, or at a relatives or something like that, they don’t get that safety environment.”
