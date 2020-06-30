LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More summer sizzle today and tomorrow, with much of the viewing area soaring to near or above 100°. Think heat safety and when getting out of a vehicle always check the back seat.
In the heat this afternoon, and the days ahead, it takes only minutes for the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, to become dangerously hot. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle. Please remind others.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
Today will be sunny, breezy, and very hot. In other words, pretty much a repeat of yesterday. Highs will range from the mid- and upper 90s in the western KCBD viewing area to 104-107 degrees in the eastern viewing area.
Tonight will be fair, very warm, and breezy. Wednesday morning lows will be slightly lower.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very hot. Temperatures will peak from near 100 to around 108 degrees. Wind speeds will be lower, ranging mostly between 5 and 15 mph with an occasionally gust near 20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly fair, a little breezy, and very warm. Lows will range from the upper-60s northwest to mid-70s east.
Late week brings slight heat relief, with just a slim chance of rain.
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year yet, at 102°, and the sixth day with a triple-digit high in Lubbock.
