Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge in Lubbock are closing their doors for good

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge announced Tuesday, June 30, they will be closing their doors for good.
Nick’s had been in Lubbock for 10 years with two locations.
You can read their official statement below:
To all of our loyal customers:
After almost 10 years of serving the Lubbock community, becoming one of the best places to watch and cheer on Texas Tech sports, and building amazing friendships with all of you, we, unfortunately, will be closing our doors permanently.
We are beyond thankful for all of the love and support we have received over the years. Our love will continue to go out to all of you!
Wreck ‘em forever!
Nick & Staff
