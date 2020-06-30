100+ temps to continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot day for the South Plains with afternoon highs again at or above 100 degrees. In Lubbock, for the second day in a row the afternoon maximum temperature was 102 degrees, well above the normal of 93 degrees.
Unfortunately, that trend will continue through tomorrow, then some relief on Thursday and Friday.
By relief, I’m forecasting highs of 94-98 degrees for the area, so the relief is minimal, but at least it should stay below the century mark for the 4th of July.
There is also some slight chances of afternoon and evening showers Thursday into the weekend. While the coverage will be limited, along with rainfall amounts, at least it could provide more clouds and enough rain to help reduce temperatures.
The mid to upper 90s will continue through early next week along with the low rain chances.
