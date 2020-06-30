Wolfforth 4th on the 5th celebration postponed over COVID-19 concerns

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth announced through social media their annual 4th on the 5th celebration will be postponed.
The City of Wolfforth cited concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the postponing.
The official statement can be seen below.
After careful consideration, and taking as much time as deadlines would allow to monitor the constantly changing Covid-19 restrictions, the City of Wolfforth and the Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing our Annual 4th on the 5th Celebration. This is a favorite event for our staff and this community and this decision was not an easy one to make. We are working on dates later this year that our community can come together and celebrate. Finalized details will be shared as soon as possible.
