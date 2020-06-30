Wolfforth 4th on the 5th celebration postponed over COVID-19 concerns

After careful consideration, and taking as much time as deadlines would allow to monitor the constantly changing Covid-19 restrictions, the City of Wolfforth and the Wolfforth Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing our Annual 4th on the 5th Celebration. This is a favorite event for our staff and this community and this decision was not an easy one to make. We are working on dates later this year that our community can come together and celebrate. Finalized details will be shared as soon as possible.