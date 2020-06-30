Woodrow Vol. Fire Dept. responds to Monday night fire, family safe but house is total loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire late Monday night at a home that is now a complete loss, but the family and pets are safe.
Fire Chief Wes Boone says crews were called around 11:35 Monday night in the 17000 block of County Road 2220.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved in the northeast corner bedroom. All the occupants including pets were reported safe but the house is a total loss.
It is unknown at this time whether the State Fire Marshall is investigating. The cause of the fire at this time is undetermined.
