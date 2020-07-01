AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

From the road, it was clear the factory — topped with "Haolin Hair Accessories" in big red letters — was ringed with barbed wire fencing and surveillance cameras, and the entrance was blocked by helmeted police. Across the street, what appeared to be an educational facility was topped with political slogans declaring "the country has power" and urging people to obey the Communist Party. It was unclear whether the factory was part of a detention center, but former detainees in other parts of Xinjiang have described being shuttled to work in fenced, guarded compounds during the day and taken back to internment camps at night.