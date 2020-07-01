Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock reaches new COVID case count high, state sees rise in hospitalizations, Fauci warns U.S. headed in 'wrong direction'

By Michael Cantu | July 1, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported another record high in new daily COVID-19 cases.

The State of Texas is also seeing new highs in new cases and hospitalizations.

The nation’s top health expert says U.S. citizens need to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Police are working to identify human remains found in the search for Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen.

City of Lubbock utilities, including Lubbock Power & Light, will resume normal business operations today.

  • That means customers who have an overdue account could be disconnected.
  • Those affected can contact the city to set up a payment plan.

