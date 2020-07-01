Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported another record high in new daily COVID-19 cases.
- A report on Tuesday showed 178 new cases were reported and one other death.
- There are currently 1,310 active cases of the virus and a total of 52-virus related deaths.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 178 new cases on Tuesday, one additional death
The State of Texas is also seeing new highs in new cases and hospitalizations.
- New daily cases increased to nearly 7,000, which is a record high.
- Hospitalizations are also now at 6,500, which is another record amount.
- Get the details from The Texas Tribune: More than 6,500 patients in Texas are hospitalized with coronavirus, a record-breaking number
The nation’s top health expert says U.S. citizens need to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could see 100,000 cases a day if nothing is done.
- He urged all U.S. citizens to wear masks and avoid crowds.
- Read more here: Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak
Police are working to identify human remains found in the search for Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen.
- The remains were found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, where Guillen disappeared in April.
- Guillen told family members she was being sexually harassed by a superior.
- Read more here: Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private
City of Lubbock utilities, including Lubbock Power & Light, will resume normal business operations today.
- That means customers who have an overdue account could be disconnected.
- Those affected can contact the city to set up a payment plan.
