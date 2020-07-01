Dust, rain, and temperature trends for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second half of 2020 begins today. While our weather today will be a repeat of yesterday, some changes are in our forecast. My temperature and rain outlook for the holiday weekend follows, plus the air quality forecast and more.
102° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday (Tuesday). That's nine degrees above the average high for June 30. The record high for the date is 106°, set in 1957.
Lubbock’s low today, reported so far (and unofficial), is 76°. Lubbock’s June 30 average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1924) and the record high 105° (in 1980 and 1994).
Today's High Noon Concert
Hot with a slight breeze at midday. Expect a temperature in the 90s, a sunny sky, and a light wind (around 10 mph).
Kenny Maines is today's featured performer.
This is a FREE concert for everyone. There's one every Wednesday from June through August from 12 to 1 PM at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo.
There are plenty of shade trees and lawn so all can maintain a reasonable distance and be safe. Plus, there are two chances to win $25 (cash) during each concert, but only one ticket per person and you must be present to win.
This afternoon will be a repeat of yesterday. Mostly sunny and hot, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms over the far southeastern KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and early this evening.
Tonight our sky will be partly cloudy.
Tomorrow brings some change. Temperatures will dip slightly, and rain chances will rise slightly. Details in our Hourly and Extended forecasts here on our Weather Page (scroll down a bit after closing this story) as well as in our Weather App (a free download in your app/play store).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:02 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:41 AM CDT.
Air Quality Forecast Today
African dust is expected to persist across most of the state except for Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle while another slightly more intense dust cloud begins arriving along the Texas coast and moving inland. The daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to possibly reach the lower end of the "Moderate" range in the Lubbock area.
Also, ozone levels may reach the lower to middle end of the "Moderate" range in the Lubbock area, with highest concentrations in the afternoon and early evening.
Air Quality Forecast Tomorrow
Moderate to heavy amounts of African dust will continue from the slightly more intense dust cloud (arriving today). The daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to possibly reach the lower end of the "Moderate" range in the Lubbock area.
Air Quality Forecast Friday
Moderate amounts of African dust will continue at various intensities across most of the state except for Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle. The daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to possibly reach the lower end of the "Moderate" range in the Lubbock area.
Ozone levels may reach the lower end of the "Good" range (perhaps with an isolated low "Moderate" or two) in the Lubbock area, with highest concentrations in the afternoon and early evening.
The source of this forecast is the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). You can find more data and explanations of the terms used at https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/forecast_today.html
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.