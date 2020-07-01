Katherine Wells provides behind-the-scenes look at compiling COVID-19 data in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you watch our news at 6, you know we rush to get you the latest coronavirus numbers just as soon as they are released from the city.
What most of us don’t know is what it takes to get that final number every day, like the 178 new cases that were added today.
Katherine Wells at the Lubbock Health Department squeezed in some time for us to lead us on a tour through the department after most of the employees had gone home for the day. She wanted to show us what happens at “ground zero” every day where every case is recorded and the investigation begins. She explains, “Our reports come in by fax and emails. Sometimes we download large chunks of data. We’re getting every report in Lubbock but then we’re also getting every report from every COVID test that’s done within Lubbock. So everything that happens at UMC and Covenant regardless of where the person lives. It’s a very large operation. “
She says every case gets its own folder and is assigned to an investigator. She says, “They’re doing the contact investigation to figure out where people have been. "
Katherine says there is so much to do right now that they’ve borrowed some extra workers from City Hall. They also have Lubbock ISD school nurses and police and fire patrol that are on light duty right now. They are all working extra shifts to help collect and trace the numbers in Lubbock County.
