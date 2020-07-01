Katherine Wells provides behind-the-scenes look at compiling COVID-19 data in Lubbock

Katherine Wells at the Lubbock Health Department squeezed in some time for us to lead us on a tour through the department after most of the employees had gone home for the day. She wanted to show us what happens at “ground zero” every day where every case is recorded and the investigation begins. She explains, “Our reports come in by fax and emails. Sometimes we download large chunks of data. We’re getting every report in Lubbock but then we’re also getting every report from every COVID test that’s done within Lubbock. So everything that happens at UMC and Covenant regardless of where the person lives. It’s a very large operation. “