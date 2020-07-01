KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Violet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Violet is a 6-month-old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter since May.
She is timid at first, but does warm up to others quickly. She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Violet’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
