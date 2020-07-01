Lubbock business owner riding 935 miles across Texas to raise awareness for his ‘differently awesome’ non-profit organization

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock father is biking across Texas to save his business turned nonprofit.
Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise started serving up snow cones in June 2018. Their slogan, “differently awesome,” refers to their employees. Nick’s only hires individuals with disabilities or special needs.
In February, just a month before the Coronavirus pandemic began, Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise officially became a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The organization is now called ‘Nick’s Differently Awesome Outreach.’
The pandemic closed the snow cone stand for a while and the organization almost went under. Now, the 64-year-old owner, Bruce Bussell, is riding his bicycle across Texas to raise awareness and funds for the organization.
Bussell’s tour is about 935 miles across the Lone Star state.
“The main reason for this was to use this passion to bring attention to Nick’s. The two passions I have - Nick’s Shaved Ice and my bicycle - so, let’s put them together,” Bussell said.
On Monday, Bussell started his journey in Texoma, Texas. He rode a little more than 85 miles and ended up outside of Fritch, where he rested for the night. Bussell said every two days of riding is dedicated to one of his six current employees.
“I love cycling. I’ve done it for many, many, many years,” Bussell said, “but this, what I’m doing this time, has more meaning because it’s a purpose.”
Bussell said he is self-funding the tour. 100 percent of the donations from the ride will go to the non-profit organization.
“This money is to try to get to that next level of, we have a trailer. We would like to do something else because instead of six employees, I think it would be cool to have 10 employees or 20 employees, all who have developmental disabilities who have a hard time finding a job,” Bussell said.
Even through the tough Texas summer heat, Bussell reminds himself: “You’re doing this, I’m doing this for a reason. I’m not going to stop. Don’t give up.”
“I think and I realized, at some point, when I get past Lubbock, or even maybe before, it’s gonna get really difficult. Every tour I’ve ever been on there are days when you don’t want to be on that bike, but you go on. And the reason I’ll go on this time is that I’m hoping every community we go into, there’s somebody asking me, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Because I love to tell them, ‘I’m doing this to save Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise.’”
Wednesday is day 2 of his 12-day tour. He started on the second leg of the tour around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Bussell made it to Tulia at about 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, Bussell will make his way to Lubbock, where he will rest until Saturday morning before continuing on his journey.
The tour is expected to end July 13 with Bussell finishing up when he reaches South Padre Island. He will average about 78 miles per day on the bike during the tour.
