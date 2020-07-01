Owner of Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge speaks out after closing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, KCBD reported Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge on 98th Street and Quaker Avenue shut down.
On Wednesday, we spoke to Nick Muscari, the owner of Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge, who said he didn’t anticipate something like this would “force” him into a situation where he would have to shutdown.
“Usually, we play by the rules and follow the guidelines and shutting us down isn’t right.”
He says the Governor’s decision to close bars for a second time had a huge influence on his decision the permanently close the bar that’s been around for nearly ten years as well as the challenge to be able to keep his staff on payroll.
“We had PPE money and that’s run out and it’s hard to keep people on payroll to do to-go orders when there’s very little income coming in comparison to being open and there’s no timeline of when we will be able to reopen.”
He also added, “Business is normally tough in July and August too because those aren’t popular months for sports-watching and he said they normally survive those months with income from prior months.”
Nick said he knows he’ll miss the customers and staff as much as they will miss him.
“There’s thousands of loyal customers and all of our staff. We’ve had more than a 100 staff members over the years and about 20-30 right now, they’re going to be out looking for jobs.”
He said he’s nervous for other bars in Lubbock and hopes they can stay afloat.
“I’ve talked to some people and they’re pretty much on the fence. A lot of them… it’s going to be tough. I’m sure some of them will get through it but i’m sure we’re not the last. There will definitely be other places that will have to close down.”
“I’d like to thank everyone for supporting us, all of the friends an family and staff and just support your local places.”
