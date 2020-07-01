Pay It Forward: Teaming up with tea company to give back to the community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to the community with the help of Tea2Go.
“We’re here to pay it forward to customers that are walking in or driving through and give them a nice refreshing tea for the day,” said Vicki Love, President & CEO for WesTex Federal Credit Union.
Tea2Go has 6 locations and has been a part of the Lubbock community since 2015.
“So what we are is we’re healthy tea for healthy living. Our goal is to reach our communities and help them live a healthier lifestyle,” explained Stephanie Chavez, CEO & Managing Partner Of Franchise, Tea2Go. “Mainly what we’ll try to do is just get people off cokes, make it healthy, and make it flavorful at the same time. It’s been really fun to do.”
Chavez said they’re thankful for the chance to help ‘Pay It Forward’ to the community.
“I love that y’all chose us. Even though this pandemic, I keep on saying-- we have been so blessed with the customers coming to us because it’s been so crazy. And they have just been so loyal,” said Chavez.
“It’s so amazing that y’all decided to come and help them out because everybody needs help right now. And to pay it forward and hopefully, they go and pay it forward, because everybody needs a smile right now. I cannot say thank y’all enough for choosing us to help put that smile on people’s faces because they’ve been putting smiles on our face through this whole thing and it’s needed right now.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
