Prince Tariq Richards sentenced to 20 years for 2017 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Peter Caballero.
22-year-old Prince Tariq Richards was indicted by a grand jury in 2018. The arrest warrant for Richards says he was accused of stealing a Gucci belt and marijuana from a friend of Peter Caballero, who was killed in a shooting shortly after the robbery on the night of Nov. 26, 2017.
Richards, also known as Skrappy, according to the warrant, met Caballero’s friend a year before and used Facebook Messenger to arrange the purchase with him.
The friend “had arranged to sell a Gucci belt and a small quantity of marijuana to sell to a black male that he only knew as Skrappy.”
Caballero’s friend told police as he got in the car with Richards, “Skrappy took his phone away and a black male sitting in the front passenger seat turned around and pointed a pistol at [him].”
Police officers were told the car began to drive away and the victim told Caballero and other friends he had been robbed. His friend, including Caballero, began chasing the car.
When Caballero and another friend were walking north on Avenue V near 98th Street, they noticed the car driving slowly past them toward 98th Street.
When the car turned east onto 98th Street, police were told the friends heard shots fired from the vehicle. That's when they turned back and Caballero collapsed on the sidewalk.
“Caballero told [the friend] ‘I’m not going to make it. I’m dying,’.”
Richards is currently still in the Lubbock County Detention Center with combined bonds for murder, aggravated robbery, assault of a public servant and terroristic threats, totaling $365,000.
