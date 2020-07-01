Relief from the extreme heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another HOT day for the South Plains. Temperatures soared to 104 degrees to Lubbock, just one degree short of the record of 105 degrees.
There is relief on the way, beginning tomorrow, with afternoon highs to remain in the mid to upper 90s across the area. It also appears that the afternoon temps will remain in the mid 90s through the 4th of July weekend. That’s still going to be hot, but not as extreme as the last few days in the region.
Along with the slight drop in temperatures showers and a few storms will return to the South Plains tomorrow and possibly through the weekend. Thursday promises to be the best day for scattered storms and showers over the area, but isolated storms will continue each day through Sunday.
The storms on Thursday may produce wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph and small hail and rainfall amounts may only be moderate depending on the amount of moisture return to the area overnight.
It should be hot, humid and breezy for the 4th of July with a slight chance of isolated storms in the area.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.