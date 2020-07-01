University details Texas Tech Commitment Plan for Fall 2020; mix of hybrid, face-to-face classes

“The measures presented through Texas Tech Commitment are intended to equip our community with recommendations and procedures to deliver the safest educational environment possible,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “I want to thank the COVID-19 Academic Re-entry Planning Group for their work in helping Texas Tech reopen for the fall as well as Provost Michael Galyean and the deans, chairs and faculty for their dedication to getting us to this point. We look forward to having our returning students back and welcoming the newest class of Red Raiders.”