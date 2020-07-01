University details Texas Tech Commitment Plan for Fall 2020; mix of hybrid, face-to-face classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University continues to provide information on changes to Fall 2020 instruction in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Tech has established the Texas Tech Commitment Plan, an initiative to enact and inform students of “enhanced sanitization efforts, resources for health screenings, access to personal protective equipment, workplace and classroom wellness guidance, and social distancing protocols.”
In a release on Wednesday, Texas Tech said the intention to return to face-to-face instruction for students is the driving factor behind the Texas Tech Commitment plan, adding that while things will not return completely to where they were when students left in March, administrators say their hope is to make it as easy as possible given the circumstances.
“The measures presented through Texas Tech Commitment are intended to equip our community with recommendations and procedures to deliver the safest educational environment possible,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “I want to thank the COVID-19 Academic Re-entry Planning Group for their work in helping Texas Tech reopen for the fall as well as Provost Michael Galyean and the deans, chairs and faculty for their dedication to getting us to this point. We look forward to having our returning students back and welcoming the newest class of Red Raiders.”
The Commitment Plan outlines changes to classrooms and the academic schedule, as well as new public health requirements for students and staff.
Texas Tech says they will be utilizing larger classrooms to allow for increased social distance between students in face-to-face classes. Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Genevieve Durham DeCesaro says instructors were asked to consider which courses could be delivered online and which ones needed face-to-face instruction in order to achieve student learning objectives while maintaining safety measures, and the University determined a blend of in-person and online classes is the best course of action.
According to the university’s plan, students will be required to wear a mask or face covering while attending in-person classes and when inside any on-campus building. While in the classroom, faculty who are leading instruction will not be required to wear a face mask or covering so all students can clearly understand the instruction being given.
Texas Tech also says the scheduling of Fall classes remains flexible depending on changes to COVID-19 conditions, as many universities have intended to change their academic calendar before the start of winter months, where some disease experts are expecting another wave of COVID-19 cases to hit. The university says they plan a normally scheduled fall to begin on Aug. 24 with the last day of classes on Dec. 2 and final exams Dec. 4-9. Commencement, which was held virtually in the spring, is scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
Durham DeCesaro added that all academic units have been requested to ensure that faculty who are teaching face-to-face courses can quickly and seamlessly switch back to online-only courses should it become necessary to close campus again.
Further information and details regarding the Texas Tech Commitment Plan can be found at the Texas Tech Commitment academic instruction website.
Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec issued the following email to students Wednesday:
Texas Tech’s plans to return to campus for face-to-face instruction has been the subject of many questions that we have received from students and parents. With your health and safety in mind, we have been working diligently over the last several weeks to provide modes of instruction that will fit your needs.
Our course modalities for the fall will remain flexible with more than two-thirds of our courses being taught using some degree of face-to-face instruction. For first-year students, 80 percent of our 1000 level courses will be offered using a mixture of face-to-face and hybrid instruction. In accordance with state and federal guidance, we will limit classroom capacity and face coverings will be required in all campus buildings, including classrooms.
If you have any questions or concerns about your schedule, please contact your academic advisor and they will be happy to assist you.
There is simply no substitute for the on-campus experience, especially like the one that we provide here at Texas Tech. We can't wait to see you in the fall.
Wreck 'Em Tech!
Lawrence Schovanec
President
Texas Tech University
