Austin police to no longer arrest or ticket over personal marijuana possession

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Austin Police Chief, Brian Manley, released a memorandum Thursday afternoon announcing the department will no longer issue citations or arrest resident over misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Austin City Council had previously issues a resolution to eliminate arrests for personal marijuana possession unless the threat of personal safety was at risk.
The memorandum form Austin’s Police Chief read:
The City Council directs the City Manager to take the steps necessary and appropriate to eliminate, to the furthest extent allowable under state law and as long as there is no immediate threat to a person’s safety, the use of arrest or other enforcement action for cannabis-related possession offenses, when the Chief of the Austin Police Department knows, or reasonably should know, that the prosecuting entity will automatically reject the charges or that a lab report will not be obtained to test the THC concentration of the substance.
After reviewing the current protocols for handling marijuana cases at all of the relevant County and District Courts and Attorney Offices and/or conferring with representatives from those respective entities, APD has revised our marijuana-enforcement polices to comply with Council’s resolution and align with present practices within the local judicial system.
APD will no longer cite or arrest individuals with sufficient identification for Class A or Class B misdemeanor “possession of marijuana” offenses, unless there is an immediate threat to a person’s safety or doing so as part of the investigation of a high priority, felony-level narcotics case or the investigation of a violent felony.
You can read the entire memorandum here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.