Corbin Brooks is the new Roosevelt Softball Coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Corbin Brooks has taken over as the head coach of the softball program at Roosevelt. He was the softball coach at Azle.
“My expectations aren’t always the same. I want to win District. It’s that simple. It’s a stepping stone. Win District first and then playoffs will take care of themselves.
Brooks is returning to West Texas after previously coaching at Brownfield and Seagraves.
“We moves back here for family. We really like West Texas and the people out here. You can’t beat em'”
He takes over for his good friend Tanner Bales, who originally moved over to coach Roosevelt baseball, but is now going to be Lorenzo’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal, pending school board approval
Welcome back to West Texas, Coach Brooks!!
