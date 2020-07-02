Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

2 dead after overnight shooting, 5 injured in wreck on freeway, Lubbock records new COVID case high

By Michael Cantu | July 2, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reached a new single-day COVID-19 case high with 184 new cases.

The United States also reached a new single-day high for COVID cases.

Two men are dead after an overnight shooting in East Lubbock.

  • Police were called to the 300 block of Beech Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday.
  • There is now word on if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.
  • Updates will be posted here: 2 dead after Wednesday night shooting

Five people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, near Interstate 27.

The U.S. Army will give an update today in the search for missing Fort Hood Solder Vanessa Guilllen.

