Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reached a new single-day COVID-19 case high with 184 new cases.
- That was from the latest report, provided on Wednesday night.
- There are now 1,329 active cases and 52 people are hospitalized.
The United States also reached a new single-day high for COVID cases.
- More than 50,000 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.
- The U.S. has now recorded a total of 2.7 million cases.
Two men are dead after an overnight shooting in East Lubbock.
- Police were called to the 300 block of Beech Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday.
- There is now word on if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.
Five people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, near Interstate 27.
- Police say a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
- The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The U.S. Army will give an update today in the search for missing Fort Hood Solder Vanessa Guilllen.
- A suspect in the case killed himself before he could be taken into police custody, and one day after human remains were found.
- Another suspect is currently in custody.
