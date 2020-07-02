DPS: One person injured following Wednesday night crash south of Abernathy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash Wednesday night involving a Ryder truck tractor and a US postal truck tractor semi-trailer that left one person injured.
DPS says both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 27 near mile-marker 19 when the Ryder truck failed to control speed, and struck the other truck tractor.
The Abernathy Volunteer Fire Department with New Deal Fire, Abernathy EMS, Abernathy PD and the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office worked to extract one person from one from the crash.
DPS reports the driver of the Ryder truck suffered a broken ankle from the crash.
