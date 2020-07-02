Governor Abbott amends executive order prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alongside a new executive order from Governor Greg Abbott requiring the use of face coverings in public spaces, the Governor also amended previous orders regarding public gatherings, prohibiting outdoor meetings of 10 or more, unless authorized by local authorities.
You can read a full copy of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 regarding public gatherings here.
The following amendments are part of Gov. Abbott’s July 2 proclamation, amending Executive Order GA-28 and taking effect on July 3 at 12:01 p.m.:
- For any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people, other than those set forth above in paragraph numbers 1, 2, or 4, the gathering is prohibited unless the mayor of the city in which the gathering is held, or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated area, approves of the gathering, and such approval can be made subject to certain conditions or restrictions not inconsistent with this executive order;
- Except as provided in this executive order or in the minimum standard health protocols recommended by DSHS, found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus, people shall not be in groups larger than 10 and shall maintain six feet of social distancing from those not in their group;
The exceptions referenced in the first amendment are as follows:
- There is no occupancy limit for the following: a. any services listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 3.1 or any subsequent version; b. religious services, including those conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship; c. local government operations, including county and municipal governmental operations relating to licensing (including marriage licenses), permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, as determined by the local government; d. child-care services; e. youth camps, including but not limited to those defined as such under Chapter 141 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, and including all summer camps and other daytime and overnight camps for youths; and f. recreational sports programs for youths and adults;
- Except as provided below by paragraph number 5, this 50 percent occupancy limit does not apply to outdoor areas, events, or establishments, except that the following outdoor areas or outdoor venues shall operate at no more than 50 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the owner: a. professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events; b. swimming pools; c. water parks; d. museums and libraries; e. zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities; and rodeos and equestrian events;
- Amusement parks shall operate at no more than 50 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the owner;
According to the Governor’s proclamation, these restrictions will remain in effect as long as Executive Order GA-28 is enforced, unless otherwise rescinded by the governor.
