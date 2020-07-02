Isolated to widely scattered storms possible Thursday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area this evening.
Storms are likely to remain below severe limits, but strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and brief downpours are possible near the stronger storms that develop.
After midnight, a few showers linger favoring the northwestern portion of the South Plains.
In between showers and storms, we can expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
Southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph overnight tonight.
Sunshine returns Friday with hot daytime highs in the middle 90′s.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
