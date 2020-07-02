KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lucy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lucy is a 2-year-old beagle mix who has been at the shelter for two weeks.
She is a laid back soul who likes sunbathing and belly rubs. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Lucy’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
