Levelland’s Trenton Jones lands his first job as a coach in Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Every high school coach has started their career somewhere.
For Levelland’s Trenton Jones, he shined under the Friday night Lights as a player, racking up 80 catches for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a Senior.
Your first job is the foundation for whats to come. For Levelland’s Trenton Jones, his first job is coaching varsity at Lamesa.
Now 23 years old, Trenton is beginning his coaching career as a wide receivers coach for Lamesa.
“A lot of praying went into it. i talked to Coach Hood, the head football coach here and Coach Moreland, which I played against in basketball in the regional playoffs. Those two guys right there are some really really good people. They are well respected. When I got the opportunity to coach under them, I couldn’t turn it down.”
Lamesa Head Coach Joseph Hood was excited to add Jones to the coaching staff.
“I coached with his brother at Brownfield and he did a heck of a job for me. When Trenton called me and said he was looking for a job, I knew it was a guy we wanted to try to get here at Lamesa.
Just five years removed from high school, Jones is making an immediate impact.
Athletic Director Gregg Moreland isn’t surprised. “Trenton is a fine young man. He is the kind of young man we want here in Lamesa as a role model for our kids. He’s like a little kid in the candy shop. His attitude and enthusiasm Is infectious.
Jones says he is laying the foundation for a great career in coaching.
“I’m excited to be teaching these kids what some great coaches have taught me over the years. I couldn’t be more blessed where I am right now. I feel like God really placed me right where he wanted me to be.”
