Lubbock ISD offering choice between virtual school, face to face instruction in fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD held a news conference on Thursday, laying out options for parents as they prepare for the new school year.
The first day of school will be August 17.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said schools will be taking extensive precautions to prevent COVID-19, including strict sanitation and social distancing protocols.
Adults will wear masks except when giving direct instruction and students will wear masks "as appropriate."
"We will practice social distancing and we will develop schedules that limit large groups."
The district is also modifying transportation to allow social distancing on buses. Rollo said there will be fewer students on each bus, one per row.
Rollo said the district now has devices available for all students. Pre-K and Kindergarten students will have iPads and students in first though twelfth grade will have Chromebooks.
These devices will be used in the classroom but will also allow a "quick shift to remote instruction if the need arises."
Parents will also have the option to enroll their kids in Virtual School for pre-K through twelfth grade.
Students will still be attached to their home campus but will receive instruction online.
The district still intends to provide meals, counseling and health services for virtual students.
Parents who choose this option may return to face to face instruction at the end of each nine-week period.
The district will begin surveying parents about their choice of face to face or virtual school next week. Rollo said parents need to make their choice by Aug. 3 so the district can make staffing decisions.
A parent may choose to begin in virtual school and switch to face to face instruction after the first nine weeks.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.