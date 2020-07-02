Lubbock’s Two Docs hopes for re-opening soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday marks one week since Gov. Greg Abbott authorized all bars and breweries in Texas to close.
Now, Two Docs Brewing Company is pleading with the governor’s office to allow it to re-open or expand how it can sell its brews. With the backing of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, Two Docs continues to ask for the community’s support and a timeline on when it can re-open.
But since the governor ordered all bars and breweries to close last week, owners of Two Docs say they are running out of options that would allow them to continue to function.
“Unfortunately, with this current shut down there’s no federal funding or any relief program and definitely no state relief program in place right now,” Eric Washington, Two Doc’s general manager and co-owner, said.
Currently, breweries in Texas can stay open for to-go sales. But that may not be enough to keep his small business going.
“So we’ll bare the burden of this financial, sort of, situation,” Washington said. “Which means we’ll have to reduce staff, unfortunately if this doesn’t relieve itself.”
But now, the Texas Craft Brewers guild is petitioning the governor to allow breweries and brewpubs to make direct-to-customers shipments.
That would increase options for them to make sales.
“Also, this just makes it harder because now we’re competing with businesses that have the ability to open up completely,” Washington said.
Bars and breweries were given only about three hours notice last week before they were told they had to re-work operations. And that puts many breweries at a disadvantage because of is brewing process.
“Brewing a beer can take anything from four to six weeks, so that really is hard to project out how much beer we’ll need in six weeks,” Washington said.
There is also still a strain in figuring out if it will still be open that far from now. And for a new business that can be tough.
Owners are hoping they receive word from the governor soon on when a possible re-opening date could be. Until then they are asking the public to continue to give their support.
“We don’t have the decades of financial resources stockpiled,” Washington said. “Already, it’s difficult as a new business to operate.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.