Pedestrian hit by car, killed in early morning crash in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is providing information on a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.
According to the report from DPS, 33-year-old Glenn Mark Shirley was transferring items to a waiting vehicle from his 2007 Chevy Silverado that had broken down on the shoulder of eastbound highway 114, about two miles from Opdyke West.
The report states Shirley stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2003 Ford F350 pickup truck. Shirley died as a result of his injuries.
DPS says the waiting vehicle next to Shirley’s pickup fled the scene, the identity of the vehicle and driver are currently unknown.
