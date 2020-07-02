Recall petition issued for Levelland mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A voter has requested a petition to recall City of Levelland mayor Barbra Pinner, following controversy over a shared Facebook post.
The petition states the voter is calling for the removal of mayor Pinner, saying they feel “Mrs. Pinner is not able to continue working and representing the City of Levelland as mayor because she has offend [sic] many of the constituents that voted for her.”
According to the City of Levelland, the voter has until August 1, 2020 to return the petition to the City Secretary with 735 valid signatures in order for the petition to be verified. Every signature will require the person signing to provide either their voter registration number or their date of birth.
The City will then process the list of registered voters as of July 2, and verify that each name represents a registered voter in the City of Levelland.
If it is found that there are the required number of signatures, then the City will have to call an election for the voters of Levelland to decide on the final outcome.
If there are not enough signatures, the petitioner can present another affidavit and start the process again.
You can find a copy of the signed and notarized affidavit below:
