5 seriously injured after vehicle crashes into 18-wheeler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five people were seriously injured after a vehicle they were in crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Wednesday night.
The crash was reported Wednesday night, before midnight, on the westbound access road of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, close to Interstate 27.
There are no details on what caused the crash.
The area has since been cleared. But multiple first-responders were working well into the morning hours, responding to this crash.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.