Strong storms possible today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes in our weather today include a decrease in daytime temperatures and an increase in afternoon and evening storm chances. Here’s what’s ahead heading into the Independence Day Weekend. (UPDATED at 7:45 AM CDT with the Air Quality Forecast)
Before I get to the changes, a few notes about yesterday's heat.
104° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday (Wednesday). It was our hottest day of the year, so far. It was just one degree shy of the record for July 1, which was set in 1980 and tied in 1994. It was eleven degrees above the average high for the date.
Today will be hot, just not as hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100°, possibly a few degrees above 100 in the northeastern viewing area.
This afternoon and evening will bring us our best rain chance in some time. Storms are possible anywhere in the viewing area, but coverage will be spotty. Some of the storms will be strong and may produce damaging wind gusts, especially near and just after sunset as storms collapse with the loss of daytime heating.
Low visibility is possible in blowing dust due to the storm winds.
Air Quality Forecast for Thursday
Moderate to heavy amounts of African dust will continue generally along and east of a line from McAllen to Carthage. The daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to possibly reach the upper end of the "Good" range (perhaps with an isolated low "Moderate" or two) in the Lubbock area.
Ozone levels may reach the upper end of the "Good" range (perhaps with an isolated low "Moderate" or two) in the Lubbock area.
Air Quality Forecast for Friday
Moderate amounts of African dust will continue at various intensities across most of the state except for Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle. The daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to remain in the "Good" range in the Lubbock area.
Ozone levels may reach the upper end of the "Good" range (perhaps with an isolated low "Moderate" or two) in the Lubbock area.
Air Quality Forecast for Saturday
Ongoing but gradually decreasing amounts of African dust will continue across most of the state except for Far West Texas and the Texas Panhandle. The daily PM2.5 AQI, as well as ozone levels, may reach the upper end of the "Good" range in the Lubbock area.
