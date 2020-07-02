Texas Tech wide receiver arrested for street racing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have arrested a wide receiver for the Texas Tech football team for street racing.
According to a report from LPD, on June 27 around 2:43 a.m., officers were sitting in a parking lot at 98th and Indiana Avenue when they observed three cars traveling on Indiana Avenue at high speed.
The report states the officer pulled onto Indiana Avenue attempting to intercept the three vehicles.
Due to the red light at 82nd St. and Indiana Avenue, the officer says they were able to catch up to the vehicles, but the light turned green and they took off again.
The officer pulled alongside a Dodge Challenger and motioned to the driver to pull over, before pulling behind a white Ford Mustang as they pulled onto the 3300 block of 76th street before stopping.
The report states the driver of the Dodge Challenger and another white vehicle failed to stop after observing the officer’s lights and sirens.
The officer met the driver of the Mustang, 20-year-old Caden Trey Leggett, who admitted that he was racing the driver of the Challenger. Leggett was placed in the police car, while a passenger in the Mustang was questioned.
The officer asked the passenger to call the driver of the Challenger on the phone and have him return to the scene, but the driver did not respond.
Leggett was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to Lubbock County records, he is no longer detained there.
