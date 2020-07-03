Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County recorded another 163 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,424 active cases of the virus in the county.
- The hospitalization rate has also increased to 64 patients and 31 are in the ICU.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 163 new cases on Thursday, 1,424 active
A face-covering order by Gov. Greg Abbott goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. today
- In counties that have 20 or more active COVID cases, Texans are required to wear masks in public.
- Violators could be fined up to $200 after their first verbal warning.
- Read more here: Governor Abbott issues Executive Order requiring face coverings statewide
The number of Texas COVID hospitalizations has reached another record high.
- More than 7,300 patients are in Texas hospitals.
- That continues a four-day increase in the state.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas reports 7,382 people hospitalized for coronavirus, more than double two weeks ago
Several fireworks shows will take place across the South Plains this holiday weekend.
- Buffalo Springs Lake, Plainview and Tahoka will have fireworks shows tonight.
- Post will have its annual celebration Saturday night.
- Read more here: Buffalo Springs Lake to require face coverings at Friday’s fireworks show
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.