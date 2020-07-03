Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock records 163 new COVID cases, Gov. Abbott issues masks order, Texas reports record COVID hospitalization number

By Michael Cantu | July 3, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County recorded another 163 new cases of COVID-19.

A face-covering order by Gov. Greg Abbott goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. today

The number of Texas COVID hospitalizations has reached another record high.

Several fireworks shows will take place across the South Plains this holiday weekend.

