DPS Encourages Texans to Make Safety on the Roads a Priority this Fourth of July

Operation CARE is geared towards reducing crashes and looking for violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) assisting Troopers in a non-enforcement capacity. The law, originally passed in 2003, requires drivers to move over or slow down when certain vehicles — including police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks — are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. During the Fourth of July enforcement in 2019, there were 661 warnings and 224 citations issued for people who violated the Move Over, Slow Down law.