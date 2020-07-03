A few storms possible overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across portions of the South Plains Friday evening.
This favors areas near the Texas/New Mexico state line as storms move into the area from New Mexico.
The stronger storms could produce brief downpours, frequent lightning, small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph.
We could also see storms popping up in isolated fashion across the rest of the area as we head through the evening hours.
No widespread severe weather is expected at this time.
A warm night is expected for most of us with low temperatures in the 70′s across most of the South Plains viewing area.
60′s are possible near Muleshoe and across portions of the Northern and Western South Plains.
The Fourth of July should be similar to Friday with a few showers and storms possible again.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 90′s Saturday afternoon.
