Holiday Weekend Storm Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pattern changes which resulted in yesterday's slight drop in temperatures will continue through this holiday weekend. At the same time, the change allowed spotty storms in the area - I'll add rain reports to this story later this morning - and I'm expecting similar activity this holiday weekend.
Today will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday's, ranging from the mid- to upper 90s, possibly near 100 in the northeastern viewing area. Winds will be light, except storm-generated winds which may be quite strong.
Storms are expected to develop this afternoon over eastern New Mexico and drift eastward into the western KCBD viewing area. Counties near the state line have the best chance of rain. Based on current data, I don't anticipate the storms will make it to Lubbock, but I don't discount the slim chance altogether.
Some of the storms will be strong and may produce hail and damaging wind gusts. Hail is anticipated to be the lesser threat, and in general under a half-inch in size, but there may be a few stones up to about an inch.
Tonight, after the storms die down, it will become partly cloudy. Outside of possible storm-generated gusts, winds will be light. Lows will range from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast.
Tomorrow, Independence Day, will be partly to mostly cloudy, somewhat humid, and hot. There will spotty storms, resulting in a slight chance of rain for any given spot. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s.
Sunday will be a lot like Saturday. Partly sunny, somewhat humid, and hot. Spotty storms are likely, resulting in a slight chance of rain at any given spot.
