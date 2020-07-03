Inmate at Lubbock County Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lubbock County authorities confirmed the test result on Friday night. The inmate is currently in isolation and is receiving medical care. Officials say there is minimal risk to other inmates.
This is the first known positive test result from the LCDC.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released this statement on Friday night:
On July 2, 2020, an Inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center tested positive for COVID- 19.
The Inmate with the positive test is in isolation, and is receiving the appropriate medical attention. With the inmate in isolation there is minimal risk of infecting others housed elsewhere in the jail. As of yesterday this is the only case the Detention Center has had.
Screening and safety measures are still in place and have been since March. Staff and Healthcare personnel are and have been, wearing proper protective equipment and taking all precautions for the safety and care of everyone.
We would like to clarify that the Lubbock County Detention Center does not have an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.
Our deliberate and comprehensive screening process will continue, proactively testing anyone deem necessary.
