Lubbock Health Department issues COVID-19 reminders for holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department is reminding everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing as we face a spike in COVID-19 cases heading into this holiday weekend.
“Keeping that distance and putting the mask on doesn’t mean that we cannot enjoy things,” said Katherine Wells, Public Health Director with the Lubbock Health Department.
Wells said Fourth of July is a weekend for eating, enjoying the company of friends and family and watching fireworks, but the city is asking you to remember social distancing while you watch.
“Bring that blanket and keep people six feet away from your blanket or your roommate’s blanket and stay in that area.”
She says hospitalizations in Texas and in Lubbock are the highest they’ve ever been.
“We have more virus floating around the community and more positive individuals, so the likelihood of you encountering a positive individual is much higher than it was even back in April.”
Some top tips to get the numbers down include: social distancing from others not in your household, staying away from gatherings bigger than 10 people, bringing your own food and avoiding buffets.
“Buffets are going to be a place where people don’t want to wear a mask around and there you’re using a lot of shared utensils.”
Governor Abbott’s Executive Order went into effect on Friday at noon, limiting gatherings to ten people or less and requiring those in counties with at least 20 active or more cases to wear a mask.
Some exceptions listed include children ten years or younger, any person with a medical condition where a mask would cause a problem, any person driving alone or with passengers from the same household as the driver, any person in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water among more found here.
“Seeing a 100-plus new cases everyday shows it is not under control as a community. If we can get down to 20 to 25 new cases a day, we’re going to be in a much better place.”
