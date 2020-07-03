Lubbock Police officers will be enforcing Gov. Abbott’s mask order, “will seek to gain voluntary compliance”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department will be expected to enforce Governor Abbott’s recent executive order regarding public use of face coverings, LPD says.
KCBD reached out to the Lubbock Police department on Friday, following Governor Abbott’s issuing of Executive Order GA-29 requiring face coverings in most counties across Texas.
In reaction to the order, many people in the Hub City expressed concern for how the requirements would be enforced in the public.
LPD says while officers are expected to enforce the order, their goal is to seek voluntary compliance through conversation and education, rather than issuing citations.
According to the governor’s order, first-time violators will be issued a verbal or written warning, while a second violation is punishable by a fine of no more than $250.
The Governor’s order authorizes local law enforcement to enforce it, but says no law enforcement may detain or arrest any person for a violation. Officials may, however, enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of businesses.
Officers with Lubbock Police will be wearing face coverings when interacting with the public. LPD says their objective relating to this, and all previous orders, is the safety of all citizens.
You can read a full copy of Executive Order GA-29 here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.