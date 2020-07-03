Mayor Pope fully supports Gov. Abbott’s mask order following weeks of COVID-19 positive case increases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock mayor Dan Pope has released his weekly newsletter, saying after weeks of concerning increases in the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases, he fully supports Governor Abbott’s recent executive order requiring masks for most of the state.
In his newsletter, Mayor Pope says in three weeks, positive tests for COVID-19 nearly tripled from just under 900 cases on June 15, to more than 2,600 cases in early July. The Mayor also says the percentage of positive tests has increased from 3.5% to more than 10%, and the number of hospitalizations has grown “five times since June 15th.”
In light of this information, Mayor Pope says he fully supports Governor Abbott’s executive order requiring masks in any Texas county with 20 or more active cases, with some notable exceptions.
“This is the right action for us,” Pope says. “please socially distance, cover your face, and protect yourself, your family, friends and neighbors. We all want to safely and sensibly return to the life we yearn for. We can do this, but we’re going to have to act differently.”
You can see Mayor Dan Pope’s full newsletter video here:
