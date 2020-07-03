Sundown school board trustee indicted, charged with misapplication of funds

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - A member of the Sundown Board of Trustees and her husband were both indicted by a Hockley County grand jury, charged with misapplication of funds.
Here's the official statement released Friday night:
"On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Sundown ISD school administration was informed by law enforcement officials that a Hockley County grand jury had returned indictments for misapplication of funds against Loralee Van Wettering, a member of its School Board of Trustees, and her husband, Michael Van Wettering, who was employed by Sundown ISD for the 2019-20 school year.
"Sundown ISD has been cooperating with local and state law enforcement officials for the past several months following the District's determination that one or more discrepancies existed in the accounting for public funds in the operation of one of its student activities programs. Following the discovery of the discrepancy, the District's administration promptly contacted law enforcement and placed Mr. Van Wettering on administrative leave pending the District's and law enforcement's investigations into the matter. Mr. Van Wettering, while not admitting any wrongdoing, subsequently resigned his employment with the District.
"Ms. Van Wettering has served continually on the Sundown ISD School Board of Trustees since 2013, and her current term ends in May 2022.
“Due to the confidential nature of personnel matters, no further information will be forthcoming from the District. However, Sundown ISD intends to continue its cooperation in the law enforcement process.”
