Sundown school board trustee indicted, charged with misapplication of funds

"Sundown ISD has been cooperating with local and state law enforcement officials for the past several months following the District's determination that one or more discrepancies existed in the accounting for public funds in the operation of one of its student activities programs. Following the discovery of the discrepancy, the District's administration promptly contacted law enforcement and placed Mr. Van Wettering on administrative leave pending the District's and law enforcement's investigations into the matter. Mr. Van Wettering, while not admitting any wrongdoing, subsequently resigned his employment with the District.