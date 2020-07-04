Charles Perry asking for special session to prevent ‘overreach’ during COVID-19 response

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas State Senator Charles Perry is asking the governor to call a special session of the Texas Legislature so they can play a direct role in the state’s COVID-19 response.
"The task of mitigating COVID-19 is a mountain of a task and that responsibility should not fall on one person's shoulders. The legislative branch should have a more formal role in the state's response, while staying true to the principles established by a free people," Perry said.
"It should not be the sole responsibility of one person to manage all of the issues related to a disaster that has no end in sight."
“We need proper legislative testimony and to vet out the facts from the misinformation so that a long-term viable and transparent outcome can be achieved. This will help prevent any government created devastation and possible overreach. It is only logical that the legislature should be involved in shaping solutions and policies that they personally will have to deal with while these decisions are being made.”
