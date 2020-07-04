Cooper United Methodist Church providing drive-thru diaper giveaway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cooper United Methodist Church will be holding a drive-thru diaper giveaway, July 11. This event is the result of a grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas, and the Covid Relief Fund from United Supermarkets.
Cooper United Methodist Church will be distributing diapers, wipes and formula free of charge beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Cooper United Methodist Church parking lot.
The address of the church is 16612 Loop 493, Lubbock, TX 79423.
The Cooper United Methodist Church is located about two blocks south of Cooper High School.
Recipients can just pull into the church parking lot, and pop up their trunks.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.