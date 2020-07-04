2 drivers killed in Saturday morning collision on US 380

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two drivers have died after a collision on US 380 in Terry County, two miles east of Gomez.
DPS says 42-year-old James Benjamin Northcutt of Carrizozo, NM was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger eastbound on US 380 while a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Angel Rojas-Crranco of Brownfield was headed westbound.
DPS says Northcutt crossed the double yellow line and entered the westbound lane. The front left of the Dodge struck the front left of the Pontiac. The Dodge rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the upright position facing northeast along with double yellow line.
The Pontiac rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the upright position facing south on the improved shoulder of westbound US-380.
Both drivers were killed as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
