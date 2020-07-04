Friday night shooting at Lubbock 7-Eleven leaves 1 person injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department said they received a call about a man on the ground who had been shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Witnesses said they heard 2 people arguing then gun shots at a 711 gas station at University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The suspect was at 7-Eleven siting inside his truck when police arrived.
EMS arrived and located the victim. The victim was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.
A gun was found in the suspect’s truck according to police. The suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene.
The name of the suspect has not been provided at this time.
KCBD will continue to update this story as information is received.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.