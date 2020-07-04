1 person with serious injuries after overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Lubbock Police, an overnight stabbing occurred in the 5500 block of 56th street.
The call was received around 12:46 a.m.
Lubbock Police stated they received a call about a man on the ground that had been stabbed.
Police were able to locate the victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to UMC with serious injuries.
Officers had to follow a blood trail into an apartment complex close by to find the crime scene.
At this time the Lubbock Police still don’t have a suspect in custody.
KCBD will continue to update the story as information is received.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.