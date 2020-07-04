Scattered thunderstorms possible the rest of the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the South Plains Saturday night and Sunday.
The best chance of rain is expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
A few showers and storms are possible tonight.
The stronger storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail and wind gusts over 50 mph.
Overnight tonight, storms across New Mexico will move southeast and affect portions of the South Plains and Panhandle area.
It remains warm and humid with lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
It remains partly cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 90′s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday with a marginal risk for a few severe storms late Sunday into Monday.
