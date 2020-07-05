Amarillo police are investigating 4th of July assault that sent 1 officer to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a suspect that shot fireworks into a patrol car sending one officer to the hospital Saturday night.
Saturday around 10:12 p.m. Amarillo police responded to a call of fireworks at Hamlet Park.
A large group of people were shooting fireworks as the officer arrived and a shell was shot through his open driver side window causing injuries and damaging the vehicle.
The injured officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fireworks were also being directed at other officers at the scene. The suspect was not identified following the incident but people at the park were filming with their cell phones and police are seeking help to identify the suspect responsible for shooting the fireworks into the patrol car.
The Amarillo Police Department asks anyone with evidence of this assault to call the 378-4258 or 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 with an anonymous tip, or online at www.amapolice.org
